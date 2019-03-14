Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TIMOTHY RICHARD WOOLUMS SR., 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born March 30, 1944, in New Castle, Ind., he was the son of the late Red and Margaret Woolums. Timothy retired from the U.S. Navy in 1982 after 21 years of distinguished and honorable service. Timothy served on the U.S.S. White River, U.S.S. Norfolk, U.S.S. Kinkaid, and taught Gas Turbine Tech School at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill. He also served on multiple tours to Vietnam. He went on to retire from FM Global in 2006 as the Chief Engineer Inspector after 15 years of service. Timothy was a member of Leo Masonic Lodge 224 PM, York Rite of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine of Fort Wayne, Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 47, V.F.W. Leo Lodge, and Moose Lodge of New Haven. Timothy is survived by his children, Timothy Woolums Jr., Kevin Wayne (Margaret) Woolums, Michelle (David) Eck, and John Charles (Amanda) Woolums Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, John Woolums; sister, Mary Lou Poore; and his longtime companion, Beverly Jewson. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Woolums; and son, John "Chuck" Woolums Sr. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery in Upland, Ind., where he will be laid to rest next to his wife and son. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. To leave online condolences visit



TIMOTHY RICHARD WOOLUMS SR., 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born March 30, 1944, in New Castle, Ind., he was the son of the late Red and Margaret Woolums. Timothy retired from the U.S. Navy in 1982 after 21 years of distinguished and honorable service. Timothy served on the U.S.S. White River, U.S.S. Norfolk, U.S.S. Kinkaid, and taught Gas Turbine Tech School at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill. He also served on multiple tours to Vietnam. He went on to retire from FM Global in 2006 as the Chief Engineer Inspector after 15 years of service. Timothy was a member of Leo Masonic Lodge 224 PM, York Rite of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine of Fort Wayne, Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 47, V.F.W. Leo Lodge, and Moose Lodge of New Haven. Timothy is survived by his children, Timothy Woolums Jr., Kevin Wayne (Margaret) Woolums, Michelle (David) Eck, and John Charles (Amanda) Woolums Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, John Woolums; sister, Mary Lou Poore; and his longtime companion, Beverly Jewson. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Woolums; and son, John "Chuck" Woolums Sr. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery in Upland, Ind., where he will be laid to rest next to his wife and son. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. To leave online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley

1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close