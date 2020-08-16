TIMOTHY SMITH, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was a son of the late Earl and Evelyn Smith. Tim had a long career in IT which spanned four decades. Tim was also an accomplished artist and photographer. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Jullia; his sisters, Cyndi (Rick) Malecki and Beth Strawbridge; brothers, David (Elizabeth) Smith, Earl Smith; as well as brother-in-law, Matt (Koreen) Gearhart; mother-in-law, Gloria Gearhart; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Natalie Smith; and a brother, Charles Smith. Private service was held for Tim on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral and Cremation Services.