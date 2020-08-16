1/1
TIMOTHY SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIMOTHY SMITH, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was a son of the late Earl and Evelyn Smith. Tim had a long career in IT which spanned four decades. Tim was also an accomplished artist and photographer. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Jullia; his sisters, Cyndi (Rick) Malecki and Beth Strawbridge; brothers, David (Elizabeth) Smith, Earl Smith; as well as brother-in-law, Matt (Koreen) Gearhart; mother-in-law, Gloria Gearhart; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Natalie Smith; and a brother, Charles Smith. Private service was held for Tim on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral and Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved