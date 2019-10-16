Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY WELLS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TIMOTHY WELLS, of West Lafayette, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Born Jan. 24, 1949 in Allen County, Ind., Tim was a son of the late Harold and Marie Koch Wells Ballas, and was a graduate of Woodlan High School in Woodburn, Ind. Tim was in the Indiana Air National Guard and spent his working career in the logistics business holding many positions. Prior to retirement he was president of an International Logistics Company. On June 29, 1985, he married Mary Graham Clark in Lafayette. He attended and was an active member of Connection Point Church. Tim enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, with his family and friends, and loved watching sports. He was a very hard-working man who was loyal, honest and a wonderful loving husband and father. Surviving are his wife, Mary, of West Lafayette; son, Matthew (Richelle) Wells; stepsons, Daniel (Linda) Clark, and Aaron (Carrie) Clark; grandchildren, Alex Clark, Griff Clark, Savannah Clark, Abigail Wells and Emma Wells; brother, Jon (Joan) Wells; sister, Lori (Jim) Becker; sister-in-law, Debbie Wells; brothers-in-law, Melvin Graham and Robert (Mary) Graham; and sister-in-law, Darla Kerschner. Timothy was also preceded in death by his brother, DeWayne Wells; stepson, Christopher Clark; sister-in-law, June Graham; and brother-in-law, John Kerschner. Service is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Rev. Zach Rainey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wabash Center, 2000 Greenbush St., Lafayette (IN 47904). To sign the guest book and leave memories and photos visit

