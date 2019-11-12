TINA MARIE SUTTON, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Born May 12, 1966, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Patricia J. Sutton. Surviving are her son, Patrick Charles Sutton; sister, Kimberly Sutton; brother, Chuck (Lisa) Sutton; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials for the continued care of Patrick may be made to Kimberly Sutton. To leave condolences for the Sutton family, visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019