TINA MARIE VOLKERT, 51, passed away Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne Ind. She was born Dec. 9, 1968 in Hicks -ville, Ohio. Tina graduated from Hicksville High School in 1987 and earned her Bachelor's from Indiana Wesleyan University. She and her family attended Pathway Community Church. Tina worked for Parkview Health for 29 years, most currently as the Director of Financial Clearance. She never met a stranger and was never at a loss for words. Tina loved life and inspired those around her to live it to the fullest. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. Tina was also blessed with a supportive work family that loved and cared for her deeply. She is survived by her husband, William Volkert of Fort Wayne, Ind.; children, Dylan Beghtel and Jordan Walborn, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Kalli Volkert of Warsaw, Ind.; parents, Lorraine and Joe Morhart; sister, Michelle (Heidi) Labritz of Kingston, N.H.; and her grandbabies Waylon and Roman. Funeral service is 10:30a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, fat First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Social distancing will be observed. Tina will be laid to rest in Forest Home Cemetery, 707 N. Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, with a graveside service at 1 p.m. All friends and family are welcome. Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Foundation Transformative Cancer Care Fund www.parkview.com/foundations/you-can-help/make-a-gift/transformative-cancer-care
Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com