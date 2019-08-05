TINA WORMCASTLE (1956 - 2019)
Obituary
TINA WORMCASTLE, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born on May 25, 1956 in Fort Wayne, Ind,, she was a daughter of the late David and Anna Worm castle. She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Wormcastle, Patricia (James) Hawthorne, Margaret Wormcastle; and two nieces and one nephew. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Wormcastle. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven (IN 46774). Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be held at the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2019
