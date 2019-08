TINA WORMCASTLE, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born on May 25, 1956 in Fort Wayne, Ind,, she was a daughter of the late David and Anna Worm castle. She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Wormcastle, Patricia (James) Hawthorne, Margaret Wormcastle; and two nieces and one nephew. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Wormcastle. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven (IN 46774). Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be held at the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.