Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Eel River Cemetery
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Obituary
TOBY K. SHEETS, 41, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home. Toby is survived by his mother, Elaine (Tim) Gaylord; father, Keith Sheets; grandmother, Patricia Sheets of Leo; daughter, Elaine "Lainey" Sheets; three sisters, Jill (Nathan) Culp, Emily Gaylord and Erin (Landin) McDowell; co-parent, Ashley Vaporis; two nephews, and a niece. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 28, 2019
