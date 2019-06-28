TOBY K. SHEETS, 41, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home. Toby is survived by his mother, Elaine (Tim) Gaylord; father, Keith Sheets; grandmother, Patricia Sheets of Leo; daughter, Elaine "Lainey" Sheets; three sisters, Jill (Nathan) Culp, Emily Gaylord and Erin (Landin) McDowell; co-parent, Ashley Vaporis; two nephews, and a niece. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 28, 2019