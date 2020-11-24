TODD CHESTER, 58, of Garrett, Ind., passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at IU University Medical Center in Indianapolis. Born June 25, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Donald and Donna (Fett) Chester. His father has passed away; his mother survives in Fort Wayne. Todd worked at Cooper Standard / Continental in Auburn and was the current president of the union, USW Local 634L. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, Purdue University fan and a LA Dodger fan but above all else he loved his family and enjoyed the time spent with them all. Surviving along with his mother, Donna Chester, are his wife, Lori Chester, they were married on Sept. 14, 2007 in Auburn; four sons and a daughter, Michael (Carissa) Chester of Fort Wayne, Joshua (Sara) Howard of Fort Wayne, Taya Howard of Garrett, Jeremy Chester of Fort Wayne, and Nathan Howard of Garrett; three grandchildren, Cameron Rowe, Grayson Chester and Chloe Howard; three brothers and two sisters, Terry (Linda) Chester of Albion, Rebecca Lytle of Fort Wayne, Rhonda (Randy) Morris of Fremont, David Chester of Fort Wayne, and Leroy (Cheryl) Chester of Fort Wayne. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Cedar Creek Cemetery on County Road 11A south of Auburn. The public is welcome to attend. Masks are required and social distancing is requested. Preferred memorials can be directed to the Kidney Foundation. To leave condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com