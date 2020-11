Or Copy this URL to Share

CHESTER, TODD: Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Cedar Creek Cemetery on County Road 11A south of Auburn. The public is welcome to attend. Masks are required and social distancing is requested. Arrangements by Feller & Clark Funeral Home.



