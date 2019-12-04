TODD D. ZIMMERMAN

Obituary
TODD D. ZIMMERMAN, 50, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at home. Todd was born Jan. 18, 1969, in Fort Wayne. He was a son of Frank and Susan Zimmerman, who survive. He was a graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School, Class of 1987. He was an electrician at AEP and an avid Notre Dame fan and loved animals. Surviving are his parents; daughters, Chloe and Emma, both of New Haven; brother, Ryan (Holly) Zimmerman of Fort Wayne; sisters, Heidi (Tom) Current and Becky (Kent) Ake, both of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019
