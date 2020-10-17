TODD E. BIDLACK, 61, of Fort Jennings, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 29, 1958, in Defiance, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marion Ray and Doris (Bowling) Bidlack. On May 15, 1982, he married Karen Gasser who survives in Fort Jennings. Todd worked 41 years for BF Goodrich in Woodburn, Ind. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings, Ohio, and Local U.A.W. #715. He loved farming and camping at Huggy Bear Camp Grounds. He enjoyed following his grandkids to all their events and making homemade ice cream. Todd never knew a stranger and truly enjoyed meeting new people and volunteering for St. Jude's at Huggy Bear's fundraiser. Also surviving are four children, Kelly (Todd) Becker of Ottoville, Brad (Lisa Renollet) Bidlack of Cloverdale, Brian (Lindey) Bidlack of Fort Jennings, and Tracy (Brian) Kidwell of Marysville; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Mark (Helen) Bidlack of Grover Hill and Dean (Betty) Bidlack of Continental; a sister, Jill (David) Bauer of Grover Hill; mother-in-law, Ruth Gasser of Ottoville; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gephard Gasser; brother-in-law, Michael Klein; and niece, Kaci Nordness. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings, with The Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Following the COVID 19 guidelines, visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, where a scripture service is 1:45 p.m. Masks are required at the funeral home and church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAPS), St. Joseph's Church, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com