TODD J. WELSH, 69, of Fort Wayne, "a loving husband for 45 years and a loving dad went to be with our loving Jesus" on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Born May 28, 1950 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Howard and Phyllis (Farrell) Welsh. He was a 1968 graduate of South Side High School. He worked at First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne for over 40 years in a number of different capacities. He was a member at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and following many of the Fort Wayne sports teams, especially the Komets. "The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Todd the past two and a half years." Surviving family include his wife, Pamela (Schaefer) Welsh; daughter, Nicole Welsh; sister, Wendy Syers; four nieces and two nephews; and three great-nieces and two great-nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his sister, Linda Fields. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior. Inurnment will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Pamela Welsh to be sent to foundations in Todd's memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020