TODD WILLIAM JACKSON, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Todd was born April 27, 1971 in Fort Wayne. He attended Wayne High School and then worked as a self employed flooring installer. Surviving are his niece and nephews, Kelsea LeRose, Keaston Jackson and Kaine Jackson, all of Fort Wayne; an aunt, and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Darleen; and brother, Tommy. A time of visiting and sharing for Todd is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). In lieu of flowers and in Todd's memory, please consider making a donation to help Todd's family with expenses. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Jackson family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com