TOM FORTENBERY, 88, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Sebree, Ky., he was the youngest of four boys and a son of the late Beckham and Ruby Forten bery. Tom volunteered for the Navy during the Korean War, proposed to his sweetheart Sheron in a letter, and married her on Nov. 14, 1952, when he was home on leave. They remained inseparable for 65 years, until Sheron's passing in 2018. Tom's job with IBM took the family to Terre Haute in 1957. Seven years later, Tom was his own general contractor when he built their "forever home" in Parke County. There he especially enjoyed his garden, the woods, the deer and birds. He was a loving family man, and a great dad to Becca, Jeff and Matt, who served as the audience to his "dad jokes." For over 20 years, Tom and Sheron had a booth at the Covered Bridge Festival where they became known for "Tappin' Tom." After retiring from IBM, Tom became an avid woodturner, and even became a well-known instructor. He loved traveling with family, but was also content just being home. Tom was involved in church, in the CBF planning committee, IWCS, AAW, and anything Sheron did. No one was ever happier to become a grandfather than Tom. At Christmas time, Tom could be seen helping folks find a tree at the Fortenbery Christmas Tree Farm. In good weather, Tom and Sheron were often spotted in their beloved Model A, Odie, on an adventure with other members of Terre Haute's Classic Car Club. Tom could fix anything and figure anything out. After his stroke, which necessitated a move to Fort Wayne, he found a new audience for his jokes at Covington Commons (now Five Star.) There he enjoyed the company and care of his friends and caregivers. He was fortunate to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Tom was an amazing husband, always putting Sheron's needs above his own. He was known for his great sense of humor, his soft Southern accent and his kind, gentle spirit. He had a deep Christian faith, and could not wait to be reunited with Sheron in his "REAL forever home." Tom is survived by his daughter, Becca (Dick) Widmer; son, Jeff (Peg) Fortenbery; and grandchildren, Christopher (Laura) Olson, Lindsay (Mark) Hand, Elissabeth (Andrew) White, Ashley (Matt) Gilmore, and Mariah (Bryce) Western. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don (Luann) Fortenbery. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheron; son, Matt (Karen) Fortenbery; and brothers, John Fortenbery and Jud Fortenbery. There will be a celebration of life at a later time.