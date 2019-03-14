TOMALYN MICKELSON

TOMALYN MICKELSON, 98, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Nov. 9, 1920, in Warsaw, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Golden Quine. Tomalyn was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church and DAR. She enjoyed volunteering at a number of places, and square dancing. Tomayln worked at Rogers Market. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Kathy) Mickelson and John (Sharon) Mickelson; daughters-in-law, Patty Mickelson and Nita Mickelson; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Florence Horn. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Mickelson Sr.; sons, George Mickelson Jr. and Gary Mickelson; and sisters, Kit and Betty. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Entombment will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019
Funeral Home Details