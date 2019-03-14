TOMALYN MICKELSON, 98, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Nov. 9, 1920, in Warsaw, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Golden Quine. Tomalyn was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church and DAR. She enjoyed volunteering at a number of places, and square dancing. Tomayln worked at Rogers Market. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Kathy) Mickelson and John (Sharon) Mickelson; daughters-in-law, Patty Mickelson and Nita Mickelson; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Florence Horn. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Mickelson Sr.; sons, George Mickelson Jr. and Gary Mickelson; and sisters, Kit and Betty. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Entombment will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TOMALYN MICKELSON.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019