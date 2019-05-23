TOMARA TE'SHAY "RED" HARVEY, gained her wings and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born Nov. 17, 1978, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Joyce Gaines - Reese and Larry Oliver. She was an active and faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a songbird in many churches throughout the city. She was a graduate of North Side High School in 1997, and a recent graduate of Ivy Tech on May 10, 2019, with an Associate of Science in Nursing. She was previously employed at Easter Seals ARC and recently started her dream career in nursing at Lutheran Healthcare Network. Tomara is survived by husband, Benjamin Harvey; mother, Joyce Gaines-Reese; father, Larry Oliver (Yvonne); children, Brandon and Tabrasia White (twins), Deshyra Belcher, BreAna', BreAsha, and Benson (Aysa) Harvey; grandson, Benson Jr.; siblings, Torrey Oliver (Becky), Larry Jones, Cameron Belcher, Sajeh (Dawn) Richard, Kristopher Belcher, Ashanti (Ryan) Hill, Natasha (Trent) Myles, Demetrius, Mandy, LeRoy, and Gralan Early; and other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019