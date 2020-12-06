TOMMY R. YOUNG, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born in Wells County, Ind., on Aug. 10, 1946, he was the son of Frederick and Pauline (Martin) Young. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and received his Bachelors in Marketing from IPFW - Indiana University. Tommy also served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. Tommy married Constance M. Young on Dec. 29, 1975. He worked at International Harvester before starting his career in grain merchandising with Central Soya in Decatur and Cincinnati. He worked with Central States and then moved back to Fort Wayne to work for Paine Webber in their grain division. Tommy and Stan Ford opened up their own commodity office, Ford & Young Futures Inc., from which he retired due to health concerns. Tommy believed the most precious thing in his life was his family and wonderful friends, whom he loved so much. He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Connie Young; son, Scott (Dawn) Shepherd; four grandchildren, Erik Shepherd, Cathi Shepherd, Jacqui Shepherd, and Mark Shepherd; brother, Jerry (Marg) Young; sister, Joyce Denney; as well as his special fur buddy, Gunnar The Doble. Per Tommy's request, private funeral services will be held by his immediate family. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
, through Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind.; Fairview Church of God, 5511 Yoder Road, Yoder, IN 46798; or St. Peter Lutheran Church, 648 N. LaFontaine St., Huntington, IN 46750.