1/1
TOMMY R. YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOMMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOMMY R. YOUNG, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born in Wells County, Ind., on Aug. 10, 1946, he was the son of Frederick and Pauline (Martin) Young. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and received his Bachelors in Marketing from IPFW - Indiana University. Tommy also served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. Tommy married Constance M. Young on Dec. 29, 1975. He worked at International Harvester before starting his career in grain merchandising with Central Soya in Decatur and Cincinnati. He worked with Central States and then moved back to Fort Wayne to work for Paine Webber in their grain division. Tommy and Stan Ford opened up their own commodity office, Ford & Young Futures Inc., from which he retired due to health concerns. Tommy believed the most precious thing in his life was his family and wonderful friends, whom he loved so much. He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Connie Young; son, Scott (Dawn) Shepherd; four grandchildren, Erik Shepherd, Cathi Shepherd, Jacqui Shepherd, and Mark Shepherd; brother, Jerry (Marg) Young; sister, Joyce Denney; as well as his special fur buddy, Gunnar The Doble. Per Tommy's request, private funeral services will be held by his immediate family. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors, through Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind.; Fairview Church of God, 5511 Yoder Road, Yoder, IN 46798; or St. Peter Lutheran Church, 648 N. LaFontaine St., Huntington, IN 46750. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved