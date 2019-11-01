TONNA LEE WILLIAMS

TONNA LEE WILLIAMS, 74, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late John Bay and Louise Mora. Tonna worked in customer service for Kelly Box & Packaging Corp. for 27 years. She was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 253. Tonna is survived by her children, David (Nancy) Howe of Churubusco, Ind. and Jody Drummond of Silver Lake, Ind.; four grandchildren, Jacob Howe, Antonio Drummond, Dominick Drummond, and Joseph Drummond; three great-grandchildren, Mary, Tavin, and Fallon; and brother, Barney Mora of Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2019
