TONY ALLEN HINRICHS, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 28, 1965, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Vondale and Elnora (Meyers) Hinrichs. Tony attended Northrop High School. In 1986, he married Linda Overman at Lakeside Rose Gardens in Fort Wayne. He worked for Indiana Stamp for the past eight years. He loved sports and watching the Pacers, Colts, Cardinals, and the Blues. Survivors include his wife, Linda Hinrichs; children, Tonya (Chad) White and Jacob Hinrichs; siblings, Mike (Julie) Hinrichs, Ronald Hinrichs, Tim (Cindy) Hinrichs and Robin Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Karen Stabler and Greg Hinrichs. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be directed to the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019