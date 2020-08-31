TONY DEBOSE, 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He retired from Eaton Corp., in Auburn, after 30 years of service. Surviving are his mother, Helen L. Debose; sister, Jacqueline Debose; like a brother, Barney Anderson; great uncle, Oscar Draughn; along with a host of other family and friends. Service is noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home. with walk-through viewing from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com