TONY DEBOSE
TONY DEBOSE, 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He retired from Eaton Corp., in Auburn, after 30 years of service. Surviving are his mother, Helen L. Debose; sister, Jacqueline Debose; like a brother, Barney Anderson; great uncle, Oscar Draughn; along with a host of other family and friends. Service is noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home. with walk-through viewing from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
SEP
4
Service
12:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
