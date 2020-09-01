TONY DEBOSE

To Jackie and your mother we the Gaston family and Burks family was saddened to hear of the passing of your brother and son. You and your family have our heartfelt sympathy. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers to your entire family. No one knows the hour of the day our souls will join God in eternal heaven where there's no more tears, pain. Just joy to be in God's arms forever. Jackie we love you and your family. And Tony will be missed from us, but always remember as a neighbor, friend and kind person. That loved his family. May God continue blessing you with his mercy and grace. Love James and Army Burks and Gaston family.

Army Burks

Friend