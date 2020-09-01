TONY DEBOSE, 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was a 1976 graduate of R. Nelson High School. He retired from Eaton Corp., in Auburn, after 30 years of service. Surviving are his mother, Helen L. Debose; sister, Jacqueline Debose; like a brother, Barney Anderson; great uncle, Oscar Draughn; along with a host of other family and friends. Service is noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home. with walk-through viewing from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com