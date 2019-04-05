TRACEY A. RUCH, 42, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born Sept. 4, 1976, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Richard and Patricia (Minich) Ruch. She worked as a security guard at Dana Corp. She will be remembered for her every present smile, funny attitude, and good heart. She was always willing to help others and enjoyed all kinds of music. Surviving family include her son, Alex Sexton; father, Richard "Dick" Ruch; siblings, Gary and Becky Ruch; and two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Patricia Ruch; and husband, Calvin Jackson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse or the AWS Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2019