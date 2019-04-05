Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TRACEY A. RUCH. View Sign

TRACEY A. RUCH, 42, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born Sept. 4, 1976, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Richard and Patricia (Minich) Ruch. She worked as a security guard at Dana Corp. She will be remembered for her every present smile, funny attitude, and good heart. She was always willing to help others and enjoyed all kinds of music. Surviving family include her son, Alex Sexton; father, Richard "Dick" Ruch; siblings, Gary and Becky Ruch; and two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Patricia Ruch; and husband, Calvin Jackson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse or the AWS Foundation. Condolences may be left online at



TRACEY A. RUCH, 42, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born Sept. 4, 1976, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Richard and Patricia (Minich) Ruch. She worked as a security guard at Dana Corp. She will be remembered for her every present smile, funny attitude, and good heart. She was always willing to help others and enjoyed all kinds of music. Surviving family include her son, Alex Sexton; father, Richard "Dick" Ruch; siblings, Gary and Becky Ruch; and two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Patricia Ruch; and husband, Calvin Jackson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse or the AWS Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close