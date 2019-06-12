TRACEY L. SCRIBNER, 48, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Born on Sept. 29, 1970, in Fort Wayne, she worked at her families business, Flowers of Canterbury. She is survived by her husband, Phil Scribner; children, Codi (Jack Miller) Scribner and Dustin Scribner; grandchildren, Carsyn and Kayden; father, Tom Scherer; sister, Jacquelyn Fanning; and, aunt, Carolyn (David) Tulloch. She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene (Schrader) Scherer. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County S.P.C.A. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019