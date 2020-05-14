TRACEY RAE MILLER
TRACEY RAE MILLER, 51, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Tracey loved to fish, paint, play bingo, and most of all spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her best friend and significant other, Timothy "Jaws" Erpelding; daughter, Ranae Amstutz (Douglas Acosta II); grandchildren, Kierra, Alyssa, Juliette, Douglas III, Natalya, and Adreon Acosta; two stepchildren and their children; siblings, Andrea (Carl) Burns; brother, Ronald Adreon Jr.; nephew, Patrick Burns; and niece, Katilyn Burns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy J. Miller; and parents, Ronald Adreon Sr. and Karen Adreon. No service at this time.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
