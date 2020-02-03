TRACIE L. GROSS, 49, of Churubusco, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Gross; sisters, Teresa (Greg) Salesman and Tamara (Tom) Miller; brother, Todd (Debbie) Gross; nieces and nephews, Brooke (Brad) Bastin, Amanda (Jake) VanWagner, Allyson (John) Ferrara, Levi Gross, Whitley (Steven) Roehrman, Wade (Diane) Boggs, Jana (Bryan) Hambley and Mary (Mark) Lyness; several great-nieces and -nephews. SHe was preceded in death by her father, Donald Gross. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Churubusco United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Riley's or Passages. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 3, 2020