Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Churubusco United Methodist Church
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Churubusco United Methodist Church
Obituary
TRACIE L. GROSS, 49, of Churubusco, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Gross; sisters, Teresa (Greg) Salesman and Tamara (Tom) Miller; brother, Todd (Debbie) Gross; nieces and nephews, Brooke (Brad) Bastin, Amanda (Jake) VanWagner, Allyson (John) Ferrara, Levi Gross, Whitley (Steven) Roehrman, Wade (Diane) Boggs, Jana (Bryan) Hambley and Mary (Mark) Lyness; several great-nieces and -nephews. SHe was preceded in death by her father, Donald Gross. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Churubusco United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Riley's or Passages. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 3, 2020
