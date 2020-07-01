TRACY LYNN "SPUNKY" RAU, 44, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born July 6, 1975, in Fort Wayne, she was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Parish. Before her illness, Tracy worked in clerical positions for some local businesses. Over the years, Tracy inspired many people with her motivational speeches. On Nov. 4, 2000, Tracy married William Rau who survives. Tracy enjoyed riding motorcycles and weightlifting with her husband. Also surviving are two brothers, Chris Marquardt and Eric (Mariah) Frasure; stepfather, Edwin Wappes; brother-in-law, Les (Diana) Rau; sister- in-law, Ardis (Robert) Smith; aunt, Elizabeth (Daniel) Carrier; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Lynn F, Frasure; and mother, Linda K. Wappes. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face masks are required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or to the Guide Dog Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.