TRAVIS JEAN LOWE, 88, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from Lutheran Hospital after many years of service. She was a longtime and active member of Shepherd of the City Lutheran Church. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Ivey Lowe; son, Delmege Lowe; daughter, Carol Lowe-Wiley, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and seven siblings and a host of family members and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with walk-through visitation starting at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com