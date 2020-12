Or Copy this URL to Share

Share TRAVIS's life story with friends and family

Share TRAVIS's life story with friends and family

LOWE, TRAVIS JEAN: Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with walk-through visitation starting at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store