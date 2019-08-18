TRAVIS L. MUSSER

  • "Praying for your family during this difficult time."
    - Carl Lehman
TRAVIS L. MUSSER, 32, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born July 6, 1987, in Cobb County, Ga., he graduated from Northrop High School and enjoyed spending time with his nephews. Travis is survived by his parents, Robert and Vivian Musser of Fort Wayne; sister, Whitney (Joshua) Carney of Fort Wayne; nephews, Evan, Isaac and Caleb; grandparents, John (Betty) Musser of Fayetteville, Ark.; and his loving dog, Hunter. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019
