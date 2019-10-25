TRENT "DUKE" SMITH, 54, of Hamilton Lake, formerly of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Born on July 28, 1965 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late John K. and Geraldine "Gerry" (Adam) Smith. He graduated from Norwell High School and spent his career working in tool & die. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, riding his Harley, and spending time with his grandson. He will be remembered as a truly great guy. Surviving family include his sons, Colten (Taryn McCormick) and Teagen Smith; grandson, Daxtyn Smith; significant other, Lois Patrick; brothers, Troy (Chelli) and Tad (Lisa) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2019