TRENT "DUKE" SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TRENT "DUKE" SMITH.
Service Information
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN
46777
(260)-622-4114
Obituary
Send Flowers

TRENT "DUKE" SMITH, 54, of Hamilton Lake, formerly of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Born on July 28, 1965 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late John K. and Geraldine "Gerry" (Adam) Smith. He graduated from Norwell High School and spent his career working in tool & die. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, riding his Harley, and spending time with his grandson. He will be remembered as a truly great guy. Surviving family include his sons, Colten (Taryn McCormick) and Teagen Smith; grandson, Daxtyn Smith; significant other, Lois Patrick; brothers, Troy (Chelli) and Tad (Lisa) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details