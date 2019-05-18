TREVA COE, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, with her family at North Woods Village, in Fort Wayne. Treva will be sadly missed by her children, Brenda Sue Payne, Russell L. (wife, Gay) Coe and Sonia Jeanne Coe (husband, John Blue); four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, where family and friends may gather from noon to 2 p.m. The Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Muncie. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348. Online condolences may be sent at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 18, 2019