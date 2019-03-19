Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TREVA E. SPARLING. View Sign

TREVA E. SPARLING, 96, of Auburn, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendall ville. Born Oct. 25, 1922, in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Elmer N. and Maude E (Cramer) Bump. She was a graduate of Columbia City High School and Wayne School of Beauty Culture. Treva worked at General Electric during World War II and she also earned her Pilots License during that time. She was President of Tesco, Inc. for 15 years before retiring in 1995. She was an avid gardener. She and her husband Wink, loved to work in their garden where many people would stop to visit and walk her garden. She was a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church, the Auburn Garden Club and Kenwigs Literary Club. She married Winston "Wink" B. Sparling on Dec. 13, 1942, at tje United Methodist Church in Columbia City; he died on Oct. 23, 2015. She is survived by a son, Stephen B. (Linda Lee) Sparling of Kendallville; daughters, Suellen J. (Norman) Buls of Tucson, Ariz., and Rebecca J. (Richard) Gleason of Centennial, Colo.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and cousin, Kay Meeks of Columbia City. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Paul Bump. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with calling two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rev. David Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove - Compton Cemetery in Columbia City. Preferred memorials are to the Auburn Presbyterian Church. To send condolences, visit

