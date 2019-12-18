TREVOR EUGENE FRYE, SR., 92, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born in Sharon, Pa., Trevor was a son of the late Charles and Katherine Frye. He was the owner of ABC Window Cleaning for many years. He also worked for Essex Wire for 13 years, and served at Walmart for 17 years in the lawn and garden Dept. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indiana Hoosiers. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved ones. He loved his grandchildren very much. Surviving are his children, John Frye, Donna (Gary) Carr, and Mary (Gary) Fee; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Anna Frye; son, Trevor "Sonny" Frye; siblings, Charles, Donald, and Betty. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. Memorials may be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019