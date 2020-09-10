1/1
TRINITY JOY "TT" COULTER
TRINITY JOY "TT" COULTER, 16, unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Nathan and Tabatha (Motter) Coulter, who survive. She was an active member of Crossbridge Community Church, Fort Wayne, the youth group, was an alumni of C3 Sports where she played basketball and soccer, and had a heart for Jesus. She was a sophomore at New Haven High School where she participated in track. She also loved horseback riding, which she took in 4-H. Trinity was an angel who reached out to many young people in need of a friend. She is also survived by her sister, Addison Coulter of New Haven; grandparents, Rich and Lynn Coulter of Grabill, Andrea (Scot) Bartles of Fort Wayne, and Deb Percy of New Haven; aunts, Sonia Myatt of Grabill and Mollie (Tommy) Forbes of Bluffton; and uncles, Jason Coulter of Fishers, Jerod Coulter of Huntertown, and Matthew Motter of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jay Motter. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Hills Church, 4704 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Brad Mattax and Pastor Trevor Gremaux officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Masks required at both events. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Crossbridge Youth Scholarship. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
