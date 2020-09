Or Copy this URL to Share

COULTER, TRINITY JOY "TT": Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Pine Hills Church, 4704 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Brad Mattax and Pastor Trevor Gremaux officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 11 at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Masks required at both events.



