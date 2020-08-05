1/1
TROY E. GEEDING
1965 - 2020
TROY E. GEEDING, 53, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residen ce.Born May 8, 1965 in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of Ralph Geeding and the late Shirley Geeding. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He is survived by his father Ralph Geeding of West Manchester, Ohio; sons, Ryan Webb of Eaton, Ohio and Tyler Geeding of Lewisburg, Ohio; daughter, McKenna Beaudry of New Castle, Ind.; brother, Tim Geeding of New Madison, Ohio; niece, Ashley Geeding; and nephew, Derek Geeding. A memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, Ohio. A private interment will be held at Monroe Cemetery, Eldorado, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
