TROY EWELL CLAYTON, 58, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Feb. 21, 1961 in Louisville, Ky., he was a son of the late Betsy Jewel and Willie Lee Clayton, who survives. He was a member of The Chapel and was involved in Sunday School, led a divorce care group and was a greeter. Troy enjoyed working with his hands and was a jack-of-all-trades. He was self-employed, doing home remodeling and furniture refinishing. Troy is survived by his children, David (April) Clayton of Noblesville, Ind., Jessica Clayton of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jon Clayton of Secane, Pa.; siblings, Kim (Ronnie) Anderson, Byron (Lisa) Clayton, Mark Clayton, all of Louisville, Ky., Rachel (Chad) Parker of Lapeer, N.Y., Jacob (Rachel) Clayton of Lynchburg, Va.; and two grandchildren, Nathan and Gracie. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Clayton. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Blackhawk Christian Church, 7400 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to The Chapel, 2505 West Hamilton Rd. South, Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019