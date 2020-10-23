1/1
TYMME SUE HAMILTON
TYMME SUE HAMILTON, 80, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born in Butler, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Frank Ramey and Susan Ramey. She worked at Bell Telephone. Tymme enjoyed fishing. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Hamilton and Lynn (Kevin) Stansberry; three grandchildren, Zachary (Bailey) Stansberry, Eric Geiger and Lauren Geiger; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Blair Stansberry. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Geiger; and sister, Rosemary Ramey. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Arrangements at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Mobile Medical Homecare, 15027 St Rd 1, Leo, IN 46765. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2020.
