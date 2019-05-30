UNICE C. "KITTY" TIMBROOK, 92, of Hicksville, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Terry Davy Sr. officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville. Memorials may be made to Youth of Christ, Crippled Children & Adults Society or Hicksville EMS. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 30, 2019