UNICE C. "KITTY" TIMBROOK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for UNICE C. "KITTY" TIMBROOK.
Service Information
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH
43526
(419)-542-8065
Obituary
Send Flowers

UNICE C. "KITTY" TIMBROOK, 92, of Hicksville, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Terry Davy Sr. officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville. Memorials may be made to Youth of Christ, Crippled Children & Adults Society or Hicksville EMS. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 30, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.