VALENTINA W. DRAKE, 95, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne. Born in South Bend, Valentina worked for Kmart as a bookkeeper for 17 1/2 years, retiring in 1984, and was a member of Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church. She married Carl E. Drake Sr., in Goshen, Ind., on June 25, 1942; he preceded her in death in 1990. Surviving are sons, Ronald E. and Carl E. Drake Jr.; daughter, Kathy J. (Dino) Raptis; sister, Linda Leonard; brother, Terry Sudlow; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Theodosia G. (Gross) Sudlow; three sons David, Donald and Jim Drake; and daughter, Mary L. Robertson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020