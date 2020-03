VALENTINA W. DRAKE, 95, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne. Born in South Bend, Valentina worked for Kmart as a bookkeeper for 17 1/2 years, retiring in 1984, and was a member of Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church. She married Carl E. Drake Sr., in Goshen, Ind., on June 25, 1942; he preceded her in death in 1990. Surviving are sons, Ronald E. and Carl E. Drake Jr.; daughter, Kathy J. (Dino) Raptis; sister, Linda Leonard; brother, Terry Sudlow; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Theodosia G. (Gross) Sudlow; three sons David, Donald and Jim Drake; and daughter, Mary L. Robertson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com