VALERIA ODESSA "LEE" FARLEY, 66, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after closing her eyes to rest. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at New Beginnings Church, 4119 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. Social distancing required please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's favorite charity in honor of Valeria. Condolences can be shared at www.ellisfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.