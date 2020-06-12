VALERIA ODESSA "LEE" FARLEY
VALERIA ODESSA "LEE" FARLEY, 66, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after closing her eyes to rest. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at New Beginnings Church, 4119 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. Social distancing required please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's favorite charity in honor of Valeria. Condolences can be shared at www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
New Beginnings Church
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
