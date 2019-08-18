Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE A. MOREL. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VALERIE A. MOREL, 67, a lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Valerie was born Feb. 29, 1952, the daughter of Francis (Frank Sr) and Violet (Wake-land) Morel. Being a leap year baby, Valerie celebrated 16 calendar birthdays, and as with most 16 year old's (in spirit), she had a vivacious, lighthearted, bubbly personality with a wonderful sense of humor. She graduated Central Catholic High School and continued to cosmetology school. She has been a co-owner of Salon Concepts LLC for over 32 years. Her stylist talents and friendly nature cultivated long-time clients; many of whom became good friends who regularly relied on her skill and joyfulness. Komet Hockey was not only a passion but a way of life as Valerie held season tickets for over 25 years. It was not uncommon for Valerie and a busload of her closest friends to invade the enemy confines during many playoff series. She seldom missed the opportunity to help at Komet event and previously served as president of the (former) Komet Fan Club - GO K's! Over the years she adopted, cared for and loved many dogs, with an affinity for beagles. She enjoyed the serenity of ocean cruises traveling with friends and family on as many as 14 cruises. "Valerie was a rare person with a wonderful soul who touched many and was the center connection of her family and friends. She gave in death as she gave in life by being an organ/tissue donor. She will be greatly missed." Surviving are her siblings, Robert (Barbara) Morel, Richard (Lynn) Morel, both of California, and Carol Ruby of Oregon; sister-in-law, Barbara Morel; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends, and of course Bagel the Beagle. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Francis (Frank Jr); and friend Sherrie Rice. Memorial gathering is from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a memorial service immediately following. Valerie will be entombed at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Allen County SPCA or the . Please also consider giving the gift of life by becoming an organ/tissue donor.



