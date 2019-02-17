Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE A. (JONES) WILKINSON. View Sign

VALERIE A. (JONES) WILKINSON, 79, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, after a long struggle with dementia. Born Aug. 15, 1939, Valerie was the daughter of the late T. Wayne and Ethel (Rainey) Jones. Valerie worked for many years as the Sales and Marketing Director for Fort Wayne Marriott Hotel. She was an active member in the community, volunteering at events such as the Mad Anthony Golf Tournament, participating in the Jane Adams Club, and the Fort Wayne Women's Guild Follies as performer and later president. She was an avid golfer, even shooting a hole-in-one at the Jack Nicklaus Great Waters Golf Course in Eatonton, Ga. She had many wonderful friends that she cherished. Valerie was a beautiful, fun-loving, outgoing personality who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Lisa) Friedrich, Laurie (Mark) Barela, Mark (Angela) Friedrich; and her grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Misiak, Alex (Lauren) Friedrich, Megan (Tyler) Barnett, Arie Friedrich, Olivia Friedrich, Lily Friedrich, Alayna Barela, Jenay Barela, Marcus (Lauren) Barela; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Avery Friedrich, Ellie and Levi Misiak, Lucas Hart, and Matthew Barela; and by her brother, Stanley (Skip) Lyford-Jones. Valerie was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee "Butch" Wilkinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. "Memorials may be made to Hospice and The Hearth at Sycamore Village to the dedicated staff who greatly helped in our mom's fight against dementia." To sign the online guestbook visit



