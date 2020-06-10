VALORIE MESZAROS - BELL, 85, of Avilla, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home. Born Aug 15, 1934, in Hartford City, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Nichols. Valorie worked for General Electric as a machinist, retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed writing poetry, reading, and coloring. She especially loved spending time with her family. Surviving are daughters, Marla (Robert Bradshaw) Uhrick and Kelly Egly; grandchildren, Angel Metro, Thomas Ward, Courtney Egly, and Landon Egly; great- grandchildren, Thein Metro, Jocelyn Metro, and Ava Raelyn Ruich; and brother, Gary (Bev) Nichols. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Valrae Lynn Meszaros; sister, Sharon J. Miller; previous husbands, Gene Uhrick and James G. Meszaros Jr.; and grandchildren, Jason and Rachel Tun. Graveside service is noon Friday, June 12, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8404 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the National Stroke Association. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla. View or sign the guestbook at http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.