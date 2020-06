VALORIE MESZAROS - BELL, 85, of Avilla, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home. Born Aug 15, 1934, in Hartford City, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Nichols. Valorie worked for General Electric as a machinist, retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed writing poetry, reading, and coloring. She especially loved spending time with her family. Surviving are daughters, Marla (Robert Bradshaw) Uhrick and Kelly Egly; grandchildren, Angel Metro, Thomas Ward, Courtney Egly, and Landon Egly; great- grandchildren, Thein Metro, Jocelyn Metro, and Ava Raelyn Ruich; and brother, Gary (Bev) Nichols. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Valrae Lynn Meszaros; sister, Sharon J. Miller; previous husbands, Gene Uhrick and James G. Meszaros Jr.; and grandchildren, Jason and Rachel Tun. Graveside service is noon Friday, June 12, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8404 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the National Stroke Association . Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla. View or sign the guestbook at http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com