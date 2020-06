Or Copy this URL to Share

MESZAROS - BELL, VALORIE; Graveside service is noon Friday, June 12, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8404 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Home.



