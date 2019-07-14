VAUNCEIL SMITH, 90, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was an artist, community leader, wife of Attorney Maxwell P. Smith, and mother of four children. Vaunceil Hulda Tiarks was born on Nov. 10, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., and raised in Scotch Plains, N.J. She attended Valparaiso University, where she and Max fell in love. They were married in 1949 and moved to Fort Wayne in 1953. Vaun was an active volunteer and Jubilee member of First Presbyterian Church, where she helped direct the Ben Ezra program for seniors. She also served on the Board of Deacons and as a member of the Session. In the late 1960's, she joined the Panel of American Women to champion racial diversity and equality. She founded the Pillow Factory with her friend, Carmen Nicklin, to promote original artwork in the home. She led Cub Scout dens and Girl Scout meetings and served on the board of the Fort Wayne Ballet. Vaun and Max raised their family on Sunset Drive, where the dinner table always had room for one more, and where lively conversation helped narrow the generation gap. Summers at the lake cottage in Pentwater, Mich. were for watching sunsets like movies, and building beach fires under the stars. People loved Vaun because she loved people. She was the hostess at a party where everyone was welcome. One of her favorite sayings was, "The people who are hardest to love are often the ones who need love the most." No one she met remained a stranger and she never let go of a friend. She is survived by her children, Mark (Jody) Smith, Terri (Michael) Lindvall, Amy Szwabowicz, and Laura (Michael) Eckstein; her sister, Valerye Forrest; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to First Presbyterian Church or Wellspring. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019