VELMA JANE CRABILL, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Lincoln shire Place in Fort Wayne. Born in Ossian, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Alta Jane Ruhl. She was a 1945 graduate of Hoagland High School. Velma married Merlyn Crabill and he preceded her in death after 72 years of marriage. She was a member of Leo United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, puzzles, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. "Velma was a devoted wife and mother and will be greatly missed." Surviving are her children, Larry (Carol) Crabill, Darrell Crabill, Steve (Linda) Crabill, Tom (Sandy) Crabill, Sue (Ted) Jansen, Sara (Jeff) Hudson, and Linda (Rick) Gerig; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dean (Bonnie) Ruhl. Velma was also preceded in death by nine siblings. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019