VELMA LOUISE HICKS - BANKS, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Funeral service is noon Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 2111 Edsall Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o Guadalupe Banks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019