VELMA LOUISE HICKS-BANKS

Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church,
2111 Edsall Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
VELMA LOUISE HICKS - BANKS, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Funeral service is noon Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 2111 Edsall Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o Guadalupe Banks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019
