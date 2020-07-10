VENANCIO FUENTES, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Caibari‚n, Cuba, on March 5, 1927, he was the son of the late Venancio and Asuncion (nee Garciandia) Fuentes. He was a retired businessman from New York City and lived happily in Fort Wayne for over 20 years. Beloved husband of Juana (nee Isidro) for 67 years. He was the loving father of Maria Hanewald and her husband, Tom and Venancio and his wife, Ellen Sanderson; cherished grandfather of John Fuentes and his wife, Sara Riente, Thomas Hanewald, David Fuentes, and Christopher Hanewald; dear brother of the late Isabel Sanchez; and uncle of Venancio Sanchez and his wife, Maria. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home of Fort Wayne.